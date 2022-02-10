Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best luxury blender, a discounted Anker Nebula mini projector and savings on a 300-pack of AAA batteries. All that and more below.

Macy’s is marking down a huge selection of last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more. Plus use code VDAY to nab up to an extra 20% off your picks.

$449.95 $435.08 at Amazon

Refurbished Vitamix Venturist V1200 Amazon

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with our pick for best luxury blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. You’ll also get a self-detect blending cup to help you make smaller batches you can take on the go. Though this blender is pre-owned, it has been carefully inspected for defects and professionally cleaned so it’s just like new.

$299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Nebula Capsule Anker

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula — it’s just $249.99 when you clip the coupon plus use the code LOVENEBULA1 at checkout. The Capsule allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 100 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

$61.56 $42.75 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 300-Pack AAA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a 300-pack of Amazon Basics AAA batteries — they’re usually upwards of $60, but for now, they’re closer to $40. That’s certainly enough batteries to ensure you’ll be powered up for a good long time.

$14.95 From $9.77 at Amazon

Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale Amazon

A scale is perhaps the most forgotten kitchen essential, but right now, you can snag our top kitchen scale pick for less than usual to ensure all your future measurements are as precise as can be. The Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale performed best in our extensive test; it was simple, accurate and could even handle wide bowls thanks to ample surface area. Read more here.

More deals to shop

• Scoop up mega-discounted, refurbished Apple iPads, Macs and more during Woot’s flash sale.

• Make writing or sketching on your iPad a whole lot easier with the first-generation Apple Pencil, now $22 off on Amazon.

• A ton of Sony 4K TVs are on sale at Woot! for way-reduced prices, making it the perfect time to step up your home cinema game.

• The hair-trapping SinkShroom is almost $9 off on Amazon and makes cleaning out that drain way less gross.

• Hear that? It’s the sound of prices dropping on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus, a reliable-yet-affordable set of earbuds.

• Up your home cooking game with this great offer on the popular Lodge cast-iron pan — it’s now just $13.14 instead of $25 on Amazon.

• Save big on a wide range of tools from The Home Depot, including cordless drills and more, now up to $200 off.

• Treat your four-legged friend to well, a treat, with up to 20% off Pawstruck bully sticks and bones on Amazon.

• There’s a huge Haus Labs sale (aka Lady Gaga’s makeup line) on Amazon right now to add some color to gray winter days.

• Nothing creates a vibe like the flickering glow and scent of Yankee candles, and right now a ton are on sale for up to 40% off on Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Woot! has a Switch in stock and on sale. Prime members can snag one for just $279.99 from the site; that’s $20 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.

$32 $16.10 at Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag the one (and pen!) for just $16.10, down from $32.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with the included cloth and start from scratch.

$59.99 $29.88 with coupon at Amazon

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer Revlon

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer — our pick for best affordable hair dryer — to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $29.88 when you clip the $5 off coupon.

The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

20% off sitewide with code CNN20

West and Willow West and Willow

Put your love for your pets on full display this Valentine’s Day with an exclusive offer from West & Willow. When you use code CNN20, you’ll get 20% off custom pet portraits and everything else the site has to offer. Just send in a few pictures of your pet and West & Willow sends back a digital portrait (which they can frame for you). You can even pick the backdrop and font.

$249 $174.99 with code CNNAPRO at Daily Steals

$179 $139.99 with code CNNAPDS at Daily Steals

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Daily Steals. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $174.99 with this exclusive code. In addition, Apple’s third-generation AirPods are down to $139.99 with code CNNAPDS — one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Read more about which option is best for you here.

$59.99 $42.49 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Amazon

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.49, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

$20 promo credit

Chewy Gift Cards CNN

Whether you’re looking to spoil your beloved pet for Valentine’s Day or you simply need to stock up on some of the essentials, taking advantage of this Chewy gift card deal is a great idea. Right now, when you buy a $100 gift card, you’ll automatically get a $20 promo credit to be redeemed in the first half of March. That’s a deal to send tails wagging.

$99 $79 at Amazon

23andMe Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe DNA Testing Kit is down to $79 at Amazon. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

$59.99 From $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon

Amazon has unveiled yet another smart home product to add to your personal ecosystem. The Amazon Smart Thermostat, made with Honeywell technology, was already one of the least expensive devices of its kind, and now it’s even cheaper. Buy the version without a C-wire adapter for $12 off or the version with a C-wire adapter for $22 off, both back down to their all-time low prices — the first price drop we’ve seen since Black Friday. As with Amazon’s other devices, this thermostat has Alexa built in for ease of control, and it works to save you money by reducing your energy usage.

$139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for as low as $109.99, down from its usual $139.99 price tag — or buy two and save $20 with code 2PACK. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer: The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our top pick when it comes to best affordable air fryers, and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods beautifully and quickly. Now it’s under $50, making it an even cheaper option than usual. Pick it up before the price goes back up.

14% off sitewide

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, has kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, featuring 14% off with code IFARTYOU — really. The Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment happens to be our pick for best bidet; it’s easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Gravity Blankets Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ Valentine’s Day sale. Now through Feb. 15, take 30% off mattresses, pillows, duvets and sheets, or pick up the brand’s weighted robe for 25% off.

$108.99 $89.99 with code CNNATAG at Daily Steals

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack Apple

Keep track of all your valuables with Apple AirTags, a four-pack of which is now on sale at Daily Steals for $89.99 with code CNNATAG — that’s the lowest price tag we’ve seen for the pack so far. At that price, you can feel good about picking up a pack to attach to your keys, wallet and even your pets. In our full review, we found them to be a great value for those already in the Apple ecosystem, so you should snag a few while they’re on sale.

Up to 20% off

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or you just want your entire home to smell nice and nostalgic, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 10% when you buy one item, 15% off two and 20% off three or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.