A 12-year-old Black swimmer was nearly disqualified from a Wisconsin swim meet for wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit

(CNN) A 12-year-old Black swimmer was nearly disqualified from a meet in Superior, Wisconsin, for wearing a Black Lives Matter swimsuit.

"An independent volunteer official inappropriately barred a student athlete from taking part in the meet, due to their 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit, stating that it 'went against USA Swimming's policy of no political language,'" according to the Duluth Area Family YMCA, which sponsored the event Sunday at Superior High School.

Sarah Lyons said her daughter Leidy wore the swimsuit because the Black Lives Matter movement is important to her.

"She is very passionate about social justice. She has been through a lot already at a young age. It's a big part of her, which I think is wild at 12," Lyons told CNN affiliate KBJR

Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag in 2012 after the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Florida and has grown into a social juggernaut.

