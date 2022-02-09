University of California system reaches $243.6 million settlement after former UCLA gynecologist is accused of sexual misconduct

(CNN) The University of California system has reached a $243.6 million settlement with more than two hundred people who allege they were sexually abused by former UCLA obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. James Heaps, according to a statement Tuesday from university officials and the plaintiffs' attorneys.

Heaps worked part-time as a gynecologist at the UCLA student health center from about 1983 to 2010 and was hired by UCLA Health in 2014. He was arrested in June 2019 and charged with sexual battery of two former patients in 2017 and 2018. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial on the criminal charges.

Following his arrest, many women came forward and accused Heaps of wrongdoing.

As part of the settlement, the university agreed to pay 203 plaintiffs who filed civil cases against Heaps in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging sexual misconduct, the joint statement said.

The settlement was reached "after substantial litigation" and "achieved with the assistance of private mediator," the joint statement noted.

