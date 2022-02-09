(CNN) The authority to impose penalties for noncompliance with Los Angeles County's vaccine mandate for public workers soon could shift way from department heads who may not be carrying it out -- namely the powerful and outspoken sheriff who says 4,000 of his employees could face being fired because of stiffer enforcement.

Just a week after that deadline, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced he only would seek voluntary compliance with the policy that requires all workers to be vaccinated and submit proof of it or to get a medical or religious exemption. Under the rules, "any employee who does not comply with the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy may be subject to corrective action, up to and including discharge."

"This is nothing more than another politically motivated stunt by the board, which has no bearing on public health, but will definitely harm public safety," said Villanueva, who faces reelection this year and also has been tussling publicly of late with the LA County district attorney.

More than four months after the county's vaccine mandate was enacted, less than 60% of sheriff's department employees are fully vaccinated, said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who introduced Tuesday's motion.

"The sheriff isn't even entering data for his employees," she said at the meeting. "The sheriff's department has consistently ended up in the basement of the percentage of those people who are vaccinated."

"Unsurprisingly, approximately 74% of the more than 5,000 Covid-19-related workers' compensation claims filed by county employees as of January 29, 2022, have been filed by employees in the sheriff's department," she said.

Most of those infections happened before vaccines were available, Villanueva countered in his statement.