A home collapsed into the ocean as rising seas eat away at the North Carolina coast

(CNN) Another beachfront home in North Carolina collapsed into the ocean, officials with the National Park Service said Wednesday, as tides get higher and rising sea levels eat away at the coast.

High tides in Rodanthe, where the home was located, have been slightly higher than normal over the past couple of days due to persistent onshore wind. The waves are also spreading the home wreckage along the Outer Banks shoreline, according to the National Park Service.

The home collapsed onto the beach in Rodanthe, North Carolina.

The National Park Service also said in 2020 it was planning to relocate the Long Point Cabins in Cape Lookout National Seashore, which is south of Rodanthe, because more frequently they were being overwhelmed by high tides and hurricane storm surge.

"The NPS cannot sustain the Long Point Cabins where they are right now," the Park Service wrote on Facebook at the time. "20 years ago, there was over 300' of beach and dunes between the cabins and high tide. Today, there is 48' of flat sand."