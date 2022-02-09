Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Wed February 9, 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for the United States at Beijing 2022.
(CNN)There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing
    • Women's Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia
      Freestyle Skiing
        • Men's Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway
        Luge
          • Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany
          Nordic Combined
          • Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany
          Short Track Speed Skating
          • Men's 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea
            Snowboard