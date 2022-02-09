Jeremy Giambi, former MLB player, has died at 47

(CNN) Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi has died, according to his former teams, the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. Giambi was 47.

The Athletics tweeted Wednesday, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

The cause of death was not released.

Giambi played six seasons in the majors with four teams -- the Athletics, Phillies, Red Sox and Kansas City Royals. His final season in MLB was 2003.

The Red Sox tweeted Wednesday, "We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family."

