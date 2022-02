Belarusian skier flees to Poland after she was barred from Winter Olympics

(CNN) Skier Darya Dolidovich has fled Belarus after being barred from competing in the Winter Olympics over accusations regarding her involvement with the country's opposition movement.

The 17-year-old cross-country skier was stripped of her International Ski Federation (FIS) code -- which is required for athletes to compete in events run by the governing body -- back in December. It followed a decision from the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation, according to Reuters.

Dolidovich told Reuters in December that the ban -- which precluded her from competing in the Beijing Winter Games -- came after sports officials accused her of "supporting" the country's opposition

CNN has reached out to FIS, the Belarus Ski Union, and the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation for comment on Dolidovich's case.

Darya's coach and father, Sergei Dolidovich, is a seven-time Olympian who has spoken out publicly against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime and took part in street protests following the disputed presidential election in August 2020, which was marred by fraud.

