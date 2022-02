New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl

(CNN) NFL officials were notified by Las Vegas police just before the Pro Bowl that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was a suspect in a battery investigation, but officers said they would question him after the game, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

Kamara played in the Pro Bowl on Sunday and was interviewed, then arrested at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the game in connection with an incident that occurred early Saturday.

Police have said a man reported being a victim of battery at a local nightclub.

Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and posted bail on Monday, according to a court docket.

"Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game and our team made sure that that happened so our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated them," Goodell told reporters at a wide-ranging Super Bowl news conference.

Read More