(CNN) You may have a strong love for either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams, who if you care, you already know are competing in Super Bowl LVI. (That would be the 56th championship game, since someone at the NFL loves Roman numerals.)

Even if you don't care about a game featuring teams named after sheep or cats, chances are you'll be using the game as an excuse to eat party food that's crunchy, fried, cheesy or all of the above.

Hosting a Super Bowl party is going to be more of a financial investment than in years past. (Don't give up. Read on.)

"Food prices in general are significantly higher than they were pre-pandemic," said Joseph Balagtas, associate professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University. He noted that the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices for consumer goods, shows an 11% increase for food and beverage from December 2019 to December 2021.

"Much of the rise in food prices has been driven by higher meat prices," Balagtas added. "Things like chicken wings (and) ground beef for your Super Bowl chili are more expensive this year than they were a year ago."