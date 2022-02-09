(CNN) The body of a 70-year-old woman has been found in her house in northern Italy, two years after her death.

Marinella Beretta lived alone near Lake Como in Lombardy. Her decomposed body was discovered on Friday by the Como fire brigade following complaints that a tree had fallen in her gardenas a result of overgrown vegetation, Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Beretta's body was found sitting in a chair in the living room, CNN affiliate SkyTg24 reported on Monday.

Manfredi told CNN that the cause of Beretta's death is unknown, and the examiner has established that she died sometime toward the end of 2019, based on the level of decay to her body.

No relatives of Beretta have yet come forward, Manfredi said, adding that police are investigating whether she had any surviving family.

