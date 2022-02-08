Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect following deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store

(CNN) The suspect in Monday's deadly shooting inside a grocery store in Washington state is on the run and should be considered "armed and dangerous," police said.

"We would urge the community if they do see this person not to contact the person because he's obviously dangerous," Richland Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said during a news conference Monday.

One person was killed and another was critically injured in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, which is located about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

Investigators have identified a suspect, but "we cannot release the name right now due to ongoing, active apprehension efforts," Clary said.

Police earlier posted a photo to social media of a man pushing a shopping cart inside the store and asked that anyone who recognized him to contact investigators.

Police posted photos of a man they were looking to identify to social media following a deadly shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington

