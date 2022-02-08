Mother of Michigan school shooting suspect pleaded to keep her job shortly after the shooting, boss says

(CNN) Shortly after learning that her 15-year-old son had shot fellow students at his Michigan high school, Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her boss at the real estate company where she worked as a marketing director.

"I need my job," she wrote to Andrew Smith. "Please don't judge me for what my son did."

The text took Smith by surprise given the tragic news. "I thought she would be more worried about what was going on," he said.

He texted her a response that did not address her job status: "I can't even begin to understand what you're going thru. I'm praying for you. I asked Carolyn to txt you some attorney recommendations."

For prosecutors, the text exchange fits their broad argument that the parents were negligent and unconcerned about others. Yet Jennifer Crumbley's defense attorney argued that she was the breadwinner in the family and was, appropriately, concerned about money to pay for an attorney.

The hearing comes more than two months after their son, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire with a 9mm handgun at Oxford High School, about 40 miles north of Detroit, killing four students and injuring seven people. He remains jailed on charges including terrorism causing death and four counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have filed notice they plan to use an insanity defense at trial

In court Tuesday, Jennifer and James Crumbley sat on opposite ends of the defense table, with two lawyers in between. Both wore jailhouse uniforms and were kept in shackles that, one attorney said, made it difficult for them to take notes during the hearing.

The preliminary hearing is being held before a judge who will determine whether the case should proceed to trial. The hearing is expected to last multiple days.

What Jennifer Crumbley texted the day of the shooting

The first two witnesses in the preliminary hearing were Smith, the former boss, and Kira Pennock, the owner of a horse farm that the parents frequented. Both showed the court a series of messages with Jennifer Crumbley in which she discussed her actions and emotions as the horrific day unfolded.

Pennock testified first on Tuesday and reviewed about 28 pages of Facebook messages with Jennifer Crumbley. The Crumbley parents owned two horses at the barn and had a riding lesson scheduled for the day of the shooting, she said.

"I was alarmed. I thought that was not normal," Pennock said. "It didn't really seem like something that a kid would do on a test in school."

Pennock later heard there had been a school shooting and reached out to Jennifer Crumbley to see if she was OK. Pennock testified that Crumbley responded later that day saying, "I need to sell my horses."

"My son ruined so many lives today," Crumbley wrote in another message.

"This doesn't even remotely make me think this is your fault," Pennock responded.

"I wish we had warnings something (sic). He's a good kid they made a terrible decision," the mother wrote.

Smith, the former boss, took the stand midday Tuesday and said he received a text from Jennifer Crumbley on November 30 that she had to go to her son's school to deal with the violent drawing.

Later that day, after she had returned to the office, he heard her screaming down the hallway, he testified. She said there was an active shooter at her child's school and she had to go.

He then got a call from her saying that their gun was missing.

"The gun is gone and so are the bullets," Jennifer Crumbley texted Smith.

"I'm praying everything is ok!" he replied.

"Omg Andy he's going to kill himself he must be the shooter," she wrote. "I need a lawyer at a substation with police."

The next text from Jennifer said, "Ethan did it."

Smith, who didn't reply to those texts, testified that his reaction was "complete shock." She later sent him the text about her job status and wrote, "they are taking my cell phone."