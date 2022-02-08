Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with fatal crash

Everett sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries from the crash that took place December 23 in Loudoun County, according to a news release.

His passenger, Olivia Peters, died of her injuries at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted speed limit, which was 45 mph, prior to the crash, the release said. Everett was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle left the road, slamming into several trees before rolling over, the sheriff's office said in a statement

Everett, 29, who resides in Ashburn, turned himself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, the news release said.

Read More