Arrest made in homicide investigation that led to Amir Locke shooting

(CNN) Police in Minnesota announced Tuesday that they have arrested a teen in connection with the homicide investigation in which police serving a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke.

The St. Paul police said in a press release that the 17-year-old male, who was wanted in connection with a January 10 fatal shooting in the city, was arrested Monday afternoon in Winona, Minnesota.

The arrest provides some new details about the investigation that led Minneapolis police to an apartment building to serve three search warrants on behalf of St. Paul police, leading to the fatal encounter with Locke.

