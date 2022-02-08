Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Updated 11:21 AM ET, Tue February 8, 2022

Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

(CNN)Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing
    • Men's Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria
      Biathlon
        • Men's 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
        Cross-Country Skiing
          • Women's Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
          • Men's Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway
          Curling
          • Mixed Doubles: Italy
          Freestyle Skiing
          Luge
          • Women's Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
          Snowboard
          • Women's Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
          • Men's Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria
            Speed Skating
            • Men's 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands