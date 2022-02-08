Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters American snowboarder Shaun White celebrates on the podium after winning a gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy. In pictures: Snowboarding legend Shaun White

Shaun White has been the face of snowboarding since 2006, when he won gold in his Olympic debut and was dubbed the "Flying Tomato" because of his flowing red hair.

The American has won Olympic gold three times in the halfpipe event, and he's the only snowboarder in history to win that many gold medals. His most recent win in 2018 prompted an emotional celebration.

White was 19 when he won his first gold. He's now 35, and he said Beijing would be his fifth and final Olympics.

"I don't know how many kids really aspire to be a cowboy and get to be a cowboy," he told reporters. "At a young age, snowboarding is what I wanted more than anything, and to be walking in these shoes today is just incredible. It feels so amazing. I'm so proud."

In his final Olympic competition, White finished in fourth place. He fell on his third and final run but took off his helmet and waved to the crowd as he said goodbye.