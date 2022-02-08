American snowboarder Shaun White celebrates on the podium after winning a gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

In pictures: Snowboarding legend Shaun White

Updated 12:01 AM ET, Fri February 11, 2022

American snowboarder Shaun White celebrates on the podium after winning a gold medal at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

Shaun White has been the face of snowboarding since 2006, when he won gold in his Olympic debut and was dubbed the "Flying Tomato" because of his flowing red hair.

The American has won Olympic gold three times in the halfpipe event, and he's the only snowboarder in history to win that many gold medals. His most recent win in 2018 prompted an emotional celebration. 

White was 19 when he won his first gold. He's now 35, and he said Beijing would be his fifth and final Olympics.

"I don't know how many kids really aspire to be a cowboy and get to be a cowboy," he told reporters. "At a young age, snowboarding is what I wanted more than anything, and to be walking in these shoes today is just incredible. It feels so amazing. I'm so proud."

In his final Olympic competition, White finished in fourth place. He fell on his third and final run but took off his helmet and waved to the crowd as he said goodbye.

Winning has been a habit for White for nearly his entire life, as we see in this old photo he posted to Instagram earlier this year. "As a kid, the Olympics didn't even have snowboarding. I just loved doing it," White said in his post. "Snowboarding gave me purpose and brought my family together. I'm so proud that I helped grow and shape the sport into what it is today. I can't wait to see where the next generation takes it."
From Shaun White/Instagram
A young White is seen with his mother, Cathy, in this photo he posted on Twitter. White was born in San Diego and grew up in nearby Carlsbad. His family would often travel to the San Bernardino Mountains.
From Shaun White/Twitter
White poses with skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in 2001. White has also competed in skateboarding during his career, winning five medals at the X Games.
Tim Rue/Corbis/Getty Images
White soars over the halfpipe during a US Grand Prix event in Breckenridge, Colorado, in 2002.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
White goofs around with pro skateboarder Bucky Lasek during the X Games in 2004.
Nick Laham/Getty Images