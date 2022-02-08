Leroy Chiao is the CEO and co-founder of OneOrbit LLC, a motivational, training and education company. He served as a NASA astronaut from 1990-2005 and flew four missions into space aboard three Space Shuttles -- and once as the copilot of a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station, where he served as the commander during Expedition 10. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The International Space Station (ISS) is a shining example of international cooperation. Former Cold War and World War II allies and enemies came together to create arguably the most successful and visible international civil program which continues to endure today, after more than 20 years.

Now, with tensions between the US and Russia at their highest level since the beginning of the ISS, it's worth looking to the skies for a way forward on Earth.

At first glance, it may seem truly remarkable that the ISS partner nations -- the countries in the European Space Agency, Japan, Canada, the US and Russia -- continue to work together so well, given that they often have differing views on world events and issues.

But after some thought, it becomes obvious why international tension does not tend to reach the space station. Every partner has a large vested interest in the success of ISS and its continuing operations. Astronauts, cosmonauts, flight controllers and technical specialists are dedicated to its success, and are, by and large, given the necessary resources and then left alone to do their jobs.

Between the international professionals on the ISS and everyone who works on the program, from flight controllers to engineers, strong friendships form. Honest -- and sometimes heated -- discussions take place. But the friendships endure and everyone continues to pull in the same direction.

Astronaut Leroy Chiao (left) at a student event at Bauman Moscow State Technical University, with Victor Zelentsov and Bill McArthur, in July 2004.

