Three Palestinian militants killed in Nablus in Israeli counter-terror operation

Jerusalem (CNN) Three Palestinian militants have been shot dead by Israeli counter-terror police in the West Bank city of Nablus. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry accused Israel of carrying out an assassination.

Video of the immediate aftermath of the incident shows a silver car, with its doors open and what appear to be multiple bullet holes in the front windscreen, surrounded by two vans.

About ten Israeli security personnel can be seen moving around the vehicles, with others taking up defensive positions close by.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, said the three men were its members and named them as Mohammad Al Dakhil, Adham Mabrook and Ashraf Mubaslat.

Israeli border police say the men were responsible for a series of shooting attacks on soldiers in the West Bank in recent months.

