Spring break is right around the corner. And even if you haven’t yet booked your vacation for some much-needed rest, relaxation and — hopefully — good weather, it’s not too late.

The spring break travel period is one of the best opportunities to grab a good deal on a vacation. That’s mostly thanks to the fact that spring break is spread out over the course of a few weeks.

Don’t fret if you’ve not booked — there are still plenty of deals to be had. If you feel comfortable traveling right now, keep in mind that Covid-19 restrictions could change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to do your research and ensure you have all of the required documentation and testing in place before heading off on your vacation — especially if you’re traveling internationally.

We found some of the best cheap spring break travel deals out there — including flight deals, hotel deals and vacation package deals. For the purpose of looking at these deals, we searched between Feb. 26 and March 20 — your spring break dates may fall outside that period. If you see a deal you like, try searching to see if it’s also available within your dates.

Ultimately, when it comes to finding deals, the best tip is to remain flexible. Be ready to tweak your dates of travel — as much as you can for a week-long break — look for surrounding airports and keep in mind that points and miles can be extremely valuable in high-demand periods like this.

Spring break hotel deals

These spring break hotels deals include properties where you can extract a ton of value from your loyalty points and miles for a free stay, rather than forking out potentially hundreds — or thousands — of dollars.

Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Mexico

40,000 World of Hyatt points per night in a suite

Hyatt Zilara Cancun Hyatt

This adults-only property is one of our favorite uses of Hyatt points. That’s because you can get great value from your points and get an all-inclusive stay in return. Over the spring break period, you can redeem 40,000 World of Hyatt points per night for a standard suite room. So, a four-night stay would cost 160,000 Hyatt points for a completely free stay — and that’s for two people. If you were to pay cash on the same dates, it would cost $763 per night — or $3,052.

Hyatt points are extremely valuable because you can use them for a variety of redemptions, including those at all-inclusive properties. The quickest way to earn Hyatt points is via a credit card like the World of Hyatt Credit Card, That card currently comes with a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 points — 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of opening the card, then up to 30,000 more points by earning 2 bonus points total for every dollar you spend in the first six months after you open the account, up to $15,000 in purchases.

Aloft Miami Brickell, Florida

25,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night

Aloft Miami Brickell Marriott

This property located near downtown Miami offers easy access to all the city has to offer. The property features its own outdoor pool, while also being located just a short walk away from Miami’s famous beaches. Cash rates around the spring break period tend to hover around $231 per night, meaning a seven-night stay would cost around $1,617.

But instead, you could redeem your Marriott Bonvoy points for a free stay. That same seven-night stay would require 175,000 Bonvoy points, as Marriott awards a fifth night free if you pay for five consecutive nights with points.

You can quickly earn Marriott points to use on redemptions like this in the future by considering one of the hotel chain’s American Express cards. For example, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card currently comes with a welcome offer of 75,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after opening the account.

70,000 Hilton Honors points per night

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jamaica Hilton

This property in Montego Bay, Jamaica, made our list of the best all-inclusive resorts where you can redeem points for a free stay. And that’s especially evident during spring break, where cash rates can be high. For a four-night stay during the spring break period, you can redeem 70,000 points for a free night — or 280,000 for a free stay. That’s as opposed to paying cash on the same dates, which would cost you $1,562.20.

Hilton credit cards are the quickest way to earn Hilton Honors points for great redemptions like this in the future. The Hilton Honors American Express Card, for example, comes with a welcome bonus of 70,000 Honors points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, putting a redemption like this within reach for the future.

Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic

25,000 World of Hyatt points per night

Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences Hyatt

This stunning five-star property is now available for point redemptions thanks to Hyatt’s partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. The small property, which features just 26 suites including seven casitas, also has two restaurants and a fitness center and spa on property, plus outdoor pools. For a sample seven-night stay over the spring break period, you can redeem 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night — 175,000 points in total for the stay. Alternatively, the hotel is charging $485 per night over the same dates — $3,395 in total.

A redemption like this will save you cash that you can spend elsewhere while you’re on spring break, and the World of Hyatt Credit Card will help you start working your way to a redemption like this. It currently comes with a sign-up bonus of up to 60,000 Hyatt points — 30,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of opening the card, then up to 30,000 more points by earning 2 bonus points total for every dollar you spend in the first six months on purchases, up to $15,000 spent

The Coral at Atlantis, Bahamas

45,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night

The Coral at Atlantis Marriott

This is a terrific deal if you’re looking to splurge on a free hotel stay in the Bahamas for spring break. The Coral at Atlantis is charging 45,000 Marriott points per night over the spring break period. Plus, since Marriott gives members the fifth night free on award stays of five consecutive nights or longer, you’re only paying for six nights on a seven-night stay.

That seven-night stay with points during spring break will cost 270,000 Marriott points. If you were to pay cash on the same dates, it’d cost you a whopping $819 per night — or $5,735 for the seven-night stay. That’s more than 2 cents per points in value — more than double the 0.8 cents apiece frequent flyer website The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points to be worth.

Marriott points are easy to earn en masse thanks to welcome bonus offers across the hotel chain’s credit card portfolio. For example, the Marriott Brilliant Amex currently comes with a welcome offer of 75,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months after opening the account. That bonus, plus the points you’ll earn for your everyday spending, will put you on your way toward a free stay.

Kimpton EPIC Hotel, Florida

66,714 IHG Rewards points per night

Kimpton Epic Hotel IHG

This property dubs itself as the only downtown Miami waterfront hotel with private dockside arrival. All rooms at the hotel have a private balcony and there are multiple restaurants, a spa and a fitness center on site. During a sample seven-night stay over the spring break period, you can find a room for 66,714 IHG Rewards points per night. On the same dates, nightly rates run $403 — or $2,814 for the same length of stay. Ultimately, for a great property like this, saving the cash to spend on other parts of your spring break trip could be a great way to go.

The IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is a good way to earn IHG points quickly for redemptions like this. It currently comes with a sign-up bonus of 125,000 points and a Free Night certificate after spending $3,000 in the first three months of opening the card. That sign-up bonus alone will put you well on your way toward redemptions like this in the future.

Spring break flight deals

Getting to your destination can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some good deals we’ve found on airfare to popular spring break hotspots.

New York to Miami for $83.20 round trip Priceline

This fare will get you from the cold of New York to the sunshine of south Florida nonstop for less than $100 round trip per person.

Chicago to Cancun for $191.27 round trip Priceline

This itinerary with United from Chicago to Cancun requires a stop on the way down to Mexico, but it’s nonstop on the way home.

Los Angeles to Los Cabos for $205.19 Priceline

Want to escape to Los Cabos for spring break? You can fly nonstop from LA to the hotspot for just over $200 round trip.

Miami to Aruba for $187.07 round trip Priceline

Head down to the Caribbean to the popular destination of Aruba for just $187.07 round trip per person from Miami.

Atlanta to Montego Bay for $320.26 round trip Priceline

This United Airlines itinerary requires a stop in each direction, but it will get you from Atlanta to Montego Bay for less than $350 round trip per person.

Dallas to Cancun for $166.77 round trip Priceline

This nonstop itinerary is a great option if you’re looking to head from Dallas to Cancun for spring break.

How to book spring break flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading on a spring break vacation, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book the $320.26 round-trip flight from Atlanta to Montego Bay directly with United Airlines, you’ll earn 1,600 points from Amex, plus miles in United’s MileagePlus program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns a general 2 points per dollar on travel purchases.

Spring break vacation deals

For those looking for a package holiday, there are still deals to be had there as well. We’ve rounded up a few of the best ones we’re seeing, which include both round-trip flights and accommodation.

As low as $869 per person at Expedia

Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro

This package booked via Expedia includes round-trip airfare for two from New York’s JFK airport to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, it includes six nights at the Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro in a Junior Suite Superior room. The all-inclusive property is situated on a white sand beach and offers nine restaurants on site.

As low as $936 per person at Expedia

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla Hilton

This spring break stay includes seven nights at the Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla as well as round-trip flights from Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancun (CUN) for two passengers. The total for the seven-night stay is $1,871 for dual occupancy. This Canopy by Hilton Cancun property is located in the Zona Hotelera neighborhood, offering access to a shopping center as well as a nearby beach.

As low as $1,226 per person at Expedia

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Hilton

This vacation package includes round-trip flights from Miami (MIA) to Aruba (AUA) for four people and a seven-night stay for everyone at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, which features a full-service spa on the property as well as five restaurants.

