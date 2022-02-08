Did Valentine’s Day slip your mind this year? We’re not here to judge! Instead, we’ve rounded up 20 gifts that’ll arrive in time to celebrate your love this Feb. 14, from digital gifts that’ll be delivered instantly to your Valentine’s inbox, to products with lightning fast Amazon Prime shipping.

Want some more ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him, Valentine’s Day gifts for her, Nordstrom gifts, Target gifts, gifts under $25, lingerie gifts and jewelry gifts.

$180 at Masterclass

Masterclass Masterclass

Perfect for the Valentine who’s been itching to try something new this year, a Masterclass subscription gets you access to classes with world famous artists, chefs, leaders and more. Learn about everything from “poetic thinking” with U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to rock climbing with Free Solo star Alex Honnold.

Starting at $17.99 at Amazon

The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook Amazon

Take the headache out of paring down recipes with this cookbook from America’s Test Kitchen, which includes 650 delicious meals perfectly portioned for two. It’s an excellent gift for couples who’ve recently moved in together or just need to get out of a recipe rut.

$24.95 at Amazon

Love Lingual Card Game Amazon

Make 2022 the year of great communication with Love Lingual’s card game, featuring 150 conversation starters designed to bring you and your partner closer than ever.

From $15 per month at Audible

Audible Audible

Audible’s huge library of audiobooks can make car rides, train trips or simply cleaning the house much more enjoyable. As an Audible member, your Valentine will also get a monthly credit to keep a title of their choice plus access to Audible “Plus Catalog” of exclusive content.

$33.13 at Amazon

A Gift Inside Chocolate Covered Strawberries Amazon

Skip the last-minute drugstore candy and get your love a pack of highly-rated, decadent chocolate strawberries instead. Each box comes with 12 strawberries hand-dipped in milk, dark and white chocolate and then shipped overnight with an ice pack to ensure freshness.

Any amount at Airbnb

Airbnb Gift Card Airbnb

You can use an Airbnb gift card for your next romantic getaway or simply to upgrade date night at home with experiences like a Mexican street taco class with a professional chef or a virtual safari in South Africa.

$18.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon

If their home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, they might need this electronic organizer so they can keep all their cords, adapters and cables all in one place.

$25.99 at Amazon

Pipshell Bamboo Bed Tray Amazon

Treat your partner to a romantic Valentine’s Day breakfast served atop this bamboo tray, whose built-in handles ensure you won’t spill any orange juice (or champagne) on the way to bed.

$26.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Manly Indulgence Suit & Tie Scented Jar Candle Amazon

With notes of lemon, sage and sandalwood, this candle is the perfect gift for your favorite gentleman (or, really, anyone who enjoys sophisticated, earthy scents).

$9.54 at Amazon

Knock Knock Vouchers for Lovers Amazon

Gift your Valentine 20 fun “vouchers” for everything from cuddle sessions to candlelit baths, which they can then redeem whenever the mood strikes.

$99 at Storyworth

Storyworth Storyworth

We can’t stop raving about Storyworth, the service that sends you a unique question each week via email and then compiles all your answers into a lovely keepsake book. Discover things about the partner you’ve been with for years or show a new love that you can’t wait to learn more about them.

$15.95 at Amazon

Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card Box Amazon

Pair this clever greeting card with your partner’s favorite beverage for a last-minute gift they’ll be sure to savor. (And don’t worry if they’re not a beer drinker; you can fill the card’s empty slots with anything from candy bars to golf balls!)

$22.99 at Amazon

Comwarm Women’s House Slippers Amazon

You can never go wrong gifting a pair of plush, comfy slippers. We love the deep, romantic red of these from Comwarm, which also feature anti-skid soles and have more than 10,000 five-star ratings.

starting at $8.54 at Amazon

Love Poems by Pablo Neruda Amazon

The Nobel-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was famous for his passionate love poems, collected here in their original Spanish alongside English translations. Deliver the book instantly via Kindle or take advantage of quick Prime shipping to send your love a paperback copy.

$129.95 at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle Amazon

Fujifilm’s instant camera is perfect for capturing all the new memories you’ll make this Valentine’s Day. We recommend splurging for this bundle, which comes with 50 sheets of film, an adorable case, batteries and a mini flamingo-print photo album.

$34.99 $21.24 at Amazon

Teabloom Glass Teapot Amazon

This elegant kettle is perfect for showing off flowering tea, which transforms into beautiful, edible blooms upon steeping. The pot comes with two blooming teas, plus a removable infuser for loose leaf varieties or making fruit-infused water.

$19.58 at Amazon

Foreside Home & Garden Adventure Wooden Bank Amazon

Show your Valentine that you’re excited for a future by their side with a sweet piggy bank that’ll help you save for your next adventure together.

$25.49 at Amazon

Just Love Kimono Robe Amazon

Give the gift of relaxation with this ultra-soft robe, made from chevron-textured velour and offered in a wide range of colors.

$34.99 at Amazon

Goodmorn 15-Piece Bartender Kit Amazon

Goodmorn’s kit comes with everything your Valentine needs to become the ultimate barmaster, including a stainless steel cocktail shaker, strainer, double jigger, two pourors and a sleek bamboo stand to keep it all organized.

$26.99 $18.50 at Amazon

Host Wine Freeze Cup, Set of 2 Amazon

Toast to your love with these insulated glasses, designed to keep your wine chilled to the perfect temperature for as long you sip.