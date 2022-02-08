It’s safe to say many of us have dedicated more space in our closets to comfy clothes now more than ever. You’ve stocked up on sweatpants, blankets and comfy robes, but what’s the final finishing touch to your ultimate cozy at-home wardrobe? Slippers, of course.
To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve rounded up the coziest and cutest slippers and house shoes from across the internet to help you extend your snuggly at-home attire right down to your toes.
Slippers with arch support
Fitflop Chrissie Shearling Suede Moccasin Slippers
$90 at Fitflop
Packed with arch support and pillowy cushions for the balls and heels of your feet, these slippers are sure to keep your toes cozy and warm all day long.
Sorel Men’s Manawan II Slipper
$85 $50.98 at Sorel
Made with a suede exterior and a wool and polyester lining, these slippers feature an EVA footbed to give your feet the support they need throughout the day.
Haflinger Kris Clog Slipper
$145 at Nordstrom
Authentic German boiled-wool clog style that emanates urban boho cool, these slippers from Haflinger feature a cushioned footbed along with a waterproof sole.
Vionic Women’s Gemma Mule Slipper
From $39.12 at Amazon
Simple and cozy, these mule slippers have tons of arch support to keep your feet comfortable.
Orthofeet Orthopedic Leather Women’s Arch Support Slippers
$104.95 at Amazon
Even if you’re on your feet all day, these slippers from Orthofeet will keep you supported and comfortable. Built with orthotic insoles, an adjustable arch booster and multilayered cushioning, your feet will be completely supported.
Tempur-Pedic Women’s Windsock
From $41.95 at Amazon
Your feet will be cozy no matter how much you’re standing with these slip-ons from Tempur-Pedic. Featuring the brand’s famous cushioning material, these slippers also have a durable rubber outsole and a comfy terry cloth upper.
Oofos Women’s Ooriginal Sandal
$59.95 at Oofos
These sandals from Oofos are specifically designed to reduce stress on your knees, ankles and other joints while you’re wearing them. Plus, its super-comfy foam absorbs more impact than a traditional shoe, meaning you’ll think you’re walking on clouds. Men’s sandals are also available.
Memory foam slippers
L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers
$79 at L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean pulled this style back from the archives and it’s not hard to feel why: Australian lambswool and real shearling mean they’re like a little fireplace for your feet.
L.L.Bean Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins
$79 at L.L.Bean
Our personal favorite slippers, these kicks from L.L.Bean are ridiculously comfy and warm. Plus, their classic design will never go out of style.
Ultraideas Women’s Cozy Memory Foam Slippers
From $18.61 at Amazon
These plush shoes have a cozy fleece lining and a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfy and warm whether you’re working from home or binge-watching on the couch.
RockDove Men’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper
From $15.88 at Amazon
Another option with an ultra-supportive memory foam foootbed, these slippers from RockDove are easy to slip on and off whenever you need them.
Donpapa Women’s Slipper Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip-On House Slippers
From $21.90 at Amazon
These slippers feature an extra-fluffy fleece lining to keep your toes bundled up and warm.
Open-toe slippers
Halluci Women’s Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor/Outdoor Slippers
From $16.99 at Amazon
We love these plush slippers, so much so we wrote a whole story about them. With a similar style to the ever-popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides, these cheap slippers are a great, fluffy alternative.
Ugg Fluff Yeah
$100 at Ugg
These classics from Ugg are available in six bold colors, including a bright pink and highlighter yellow.
Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers
From $60 at Anthropologie
Kind of an excuse for a really snuggly emotional support stuffed animal, in house shoe form.
Parachute Soft Rib Slippers
$49 $39 at Parachute Home
These simple slides from Parachute are made with super-cozy terry cotton.
Faux fur slippers
J.Crew Suede Faux Shearling Moccasin Slippers
$59.50 From $29.50 at J.Crew Factory
Born ready to sit by the fire with a book and a mug of tea.
Toms India Slipper
$59.95 at Toms
A sweater for your tootsies — literally.
Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
From $14.14 at Amazon
These lavish slippers feature a thick, memory foam sole and ultra-fluffy lining — and they may seem like they’re expensive, but they have a starting price of under $13.
Vegan slippers
Uniqlo Fleece Furry Slippers
$14.90 at Uniqlo
No fur or leather here — just soft, long-pile fleece and a synthetic rubber sole to keep your feet cozy around the house.
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper
$39 at Parachute Home
These slippers would look perfect with your cozy robe, and they’re made from cotton and rubber.
Everlane The ReNew Teddy Slipper
$65 From $16 at Everlane
These Everlane slippers are made with a 100% recycled polyester upper and a recycled rubber outsole so you can feel better about the materials that make up your house shoes.
Bearpaw Women’s Loki Vegan Slippers
From $19.95 at Amazon
These vegan slides are made with a soft, faux suede and a faux fur collar so you can get all the style of a traditional slipper.
More comfy slippers
Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper
$42 at Bombas
If you don’t want a full-blown slipper, check out these comfy socks from Bombas that feature grips on the bottom. Men’s styles are also available.
Smoko Lil B Dumpling USB Heated Slippers
$42 at Smoko
These adorable slippers — also available as potatoes — are actually heated with USB power, making them the absolute perfect gift for the person in your household who’s always cold. If you don’t want a heated option, check out Smoko’s equally adorable boba tea slides.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
From $119.95 at Nordstrom
If you’re looking for an ultra-sturdy bottom of your slipper for going out to throw out the trash or making an essential grocery run, these are the ones.
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo
$59.95 at Zappos
These backless slippers are turnkey to easily slip in and out of.
L.L.Bean Glerups Wool Slippers
$100 at L.L.Bean
These slippers feature a felted wool upper and tons of support to keep you cozy.
Patricia Green Winking Kitty Slipper
$48.95 at Nordstrom
Can we agree that we all need more embroidered winking kitties right now?
Naadam Essential Merino Cashmere Slippers
$85 at Naadam
If you want to get extra luxurious, check out these merino cashmere slippers from Naadam.
Acorn Slipper Sock
$52 at Zappos
Available in five colors, these slippers are thin and comfortable like your favorite pair of socks but feature a memory foam foootbed and durable leather outsole.