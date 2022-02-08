It’s safe to say many of us have dedicated more space in our closets to comfy clothes now more than ever. You’ve stocked up on sweatpants, blankets and comfy robes, but what’s the final finishing touch to your ultimate cozy at-home wardrobe? Slippers, of course.

To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve rounded up the coziest and cutest slippers and house shoes from across the internet to help you extend your snuggly at-home attire right down to your toes.

Slippers with arch support

$90 at Fitflop

Fitflop Chrissie Shearling Suede Moccasin Slippers Fitflop

Packed with arch support and pillowy cushions for the balls and heels of your feet, these slippers are sure to keep your toes cozy and warm all day long.

$85 $50.98 at Sorel

Sorel Men’s Manawan II Slipper Sorel

Made with a suede exterior and a wool and polyester lining, these slippers feature an EVA footbed to give your feet the support they need throughout the day.

$145 at Nordstrom

Haflinger Kris Nordstrom

Authentic German boiled-wool clog style that emanates urban boho cool, these slippers from Haflinger feature a cushioned footbed along with a waterproof sole.

From $39.12 at Amazon

Vionic Women’s Gemma Mule Slipper Amazon

Simple and cozy, these mule slippers have tons of arch support to keep your feet comfortable.

$104.95 at Amazon

Orthofeet Orthopedic Leather Women’s Arch Support Slippers Amazon

Even if you’re on your feet all day, these slippers from Orthofeet will keep you supported and comfortable. Built with orthotic insoles, an adjustable arch booster and multilayered cushioning, your feet will be completely supported.

From $41.95 at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Women’s Windsock Amazon

Your feet will be cozy no matter how much you’re standing with these slip-ons from Tempur-Pedic. Featuring the brand’s famous cushioning material, these slippers also have a durable rubber outsole and a comfy terry cloth upper.

$59.95 at Oofos

Oofos Women’s Ooriginal Sandal Oofos

These sandals from Oofos are specifically designed to reduce stress on your knees, ankles and other joints while you’re wearing them. Plus, its super-comfy foam absorbs more impact than a traditional shoe, meaning you’ll think you’re walking on clouds. Men’s sandals are also available.

Memory foam slippers

L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean pulled this style back from the archives and it’s not hard to feel why: Australian lambswool and real shearling mean they’re like a little fireplace for your feet.

L.L.Bean Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins L.L.Bean

Our personal favorite slippers, these kicks from L.L.Bean are ridiculously comfy and warm. Plus, their classic design will never go out of style.

From $18.61 at Amazon

Ultraideas Women’s Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon

These plush shoes have a cozy fleece lining and a memory foam footbed to keep your feet comfy and warm whether you’re working from home or binge-watching on the couch.

From $15.88 at Amazon

RockDove Men’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper Amazon

Another option with an ultra-supportive memory foam foootbed, these slippers from RockDove are easy to slip on and off whenever you need them.

From $21.90 at Amazon

Donpapa Women’s Slipper Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip-On House Slippers Amazon

These slippers feature an extra-fluffy fleece lining to keep your toes bundled up and warm.

Open-toe slippers

From $16.99 at Amazon

Halluci Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Amazon

We love these plush slippers, so much so we wrote a whole story about them. With a similar style to the ever-popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides, these cheap slippers are a great, fluffy alternative.

$100 at Ugg

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal Nordstrom

These classics from Ugg are available in six bold colors, including a bright pink and highlighter yellow.

From $60 at Anthropologie

Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers Anthropologie

Kind of an excuse for a really snuggly emotional support stuffed animal, in house shoe form.

$49 $39 at Parachute Home

Parachute Soft Rib Slippers Parachute Home

These simple slides from Parachute are made with super-cozy terry cotton.

Faux fur slippers

$59.50 From $29.50 at J.Crew Factory

Suede Faux Shearling Moccasin Slippers J.Crew Factory

Born ready to sit by the fire with a book and a mug of tea.

$59.95 at Toms

Toms India Slipper Toms

A sweater for your tootsies — literally.

From $14.14 at Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper Amazon

These lavish slippers feature a thick, memory foam sole and ultra-fluffy lining — and they may seem like they’re expensive, but they have a starting price of under $13.

Vegan slippers

$14.90 at Uniqlo

Uniqlo Fleece Furry Slippers Uniqlo

No fur or leather here — just soft, long-pile fleece and a synthetic rubber sole to keep your feet cozy around the house.

$39 at Parachute Home

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper Parachute Home

These slippers would look perfect with your cozy robe, and they’re made from cotton and rubber.

$65 From $16 at Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Slipper Everlane

These Everlane slippers are made with a 100% recycled polyester upper and a recycled rubber outsole so you can feel better about the materials that make up your house shoes.

From $19.95 at Amazon

Bearpaw Women’s Loki Vegan Slippers Amazon

These vegan slides are made with a soft, faux suede and a faux fur collar so you can get all the style of a traditional slipper.

More comfy slippers

$42 at Bombas

Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper Bombas

If you don’t want a full-blown slipper, check out these comfy socks from Bombas that feature grips on the bottom. Men’s styles are also available.

$42 at Smoko

Smoko Lil B Dumpling USB Heated Slippers Smoko

These adorable slippers — also available as potatoes — are actually heated with USB power, making them the absolute perfect gift for the person in your household who’s always cold. If you don’t want a heated option, check out Smoko’s equally adorable boba tea slides.

From $119.95 at Nordstrom

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom

If you’re looking for an ultra-sturdy bottom of your slipper for going out to throw out the trash or making an essential grocery run, these are the ones.

$59.95 at Zappos

Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Zappos

These backless slippers are turnkey to easily slip in and out of.

L.L.Bean Glerups Wool Slippers L.L.Bean

These slippers feature a felted wool upper and tons of support to keep you cozy.

$48.95 at Nordstrom

Patricia Green Winking Kitty Slipper Nordstrom

Can we agree that we all need more embroidered winking kitties right now?

$85 at Naadam

Naadam Essential Merino Cashmere Slippers Naadam

If you want to get extra luxurious, check out these merino cashmere slippers from Naadam.

$52 at Zappos

Acorn Slipper Sock Zappos

Available in five colors, these slippers are thin and comfortable like your favorite pair of socks but feature a memory foam foootbed and durable leather outsole.