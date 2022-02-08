Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best budget headphones, a discounted Chewy gift card and exclusive savings on Apple AirPods 3 and Pro. All that and more below.

$249 $174.99 with code CNNAPRO at Daily Steals

$179 $139.99 with code CNNAPDS at Daily Steals

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Daily Steals. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $174.99 with this exclusive code. In addition, Apple’s third-generation AirPods are down to $139.99 with code CNNAPDS — one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Read more about which option is best for you here.

$59.99 $42.42 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Amazon

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.49, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

$20 promo credit

Chewy Gift Cards CNN

Whether you’re looking to spoil your beloved pet for Valentine’s Day or you simply need to stock up on some of the essentials, taking advantage of this Chewy gift card deal is a great idea. Right now, when you buy a $100 gift card, you’ll automatically get a $20 promo credit to be redeemed in the first half of March. That’s a deal to send tails wagging.

$99 $79 at Amazon

23andMe Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe DNA Testing Kit is down to $79 at Amazon. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

$59.99 From $47.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon

Amazon has unveiled yet another smart home product to add to your personal ecosystem. The Amazon Smart Thermostat, made with Honeywell technology, was already one of the least expensive devices of its kind, and now it’s even cheaper. Buy the version without a C-wire adapter for $12 off or the version with a C-wire adapter for $22 off, both back down to their all-time low prices — the first price drop we’ve seen since Black Friday. As with Amazon’s other devices, this thermostat has Alexa built in for ease of control, and it works to save you money by reducing your energy usage.

More deals to shop

• Save a little on your next vacation when you buy a $200 Airbnb gift card from Amazon for just $180 with code AIRBNB22.

• Get caffeinated with this sale on Peet’s Coffee: Save on your morning joe with 20% off sitewide when you use code ALL20.

• Upgrade your WFH experience with a Woot! sale on refurbished Samsung monitors, including curved and gaming screens.

• Dry winter heating is a drain on the skin and respiratory system; put some moisture back into the air with this on-sale Levoit Aerapy humidifier, now $20 off.

• Ninja’s Foodi line has four refurb models on sale over at Woot!, so there’s something for cooks who are after everything from an air fry oven to a pressure cooker.

• Flannel shirt fans, listen up: It’s L.L. Bean’s End of Season Sale, and the deals across the board are seriously good.

• Inject a little escapism into midwinter gray days with this sale on romance books for Kindle at Amazon, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

• Vahdam tea sets make for a great gift, and today there’s a huge 50% off sale on a few different ones at Amazon.

• Save big on snacks for the big game with Amazon’s sale on jerky, hot sauce, mayo, energy drinks and more.

• The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is a whopping $1,300 off at Best Buy today for all those now-not-so-dreaded winter workouts.

Deals you may have missed

$139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for as low as $109.99, down from its usual $139.99 price tag — or buy two and save $20 with code 2PACK. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

$59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer: The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our top pick when it comes to best affordable air fryers, and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods beautifully and quickly. Now it’s under $50, making it an even cheaper option than usual. Pick it up before the price goes back up.

$11.89 From $8.68 at Amazon

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on packs Duracell Optimum AA and AAA Batteries on Amazon. The Optimums feature a cathode system that can offer extra life in certain devices while giving extra power to others, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

14% off sitewide

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, has kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, featuring 14% off with code IFARTYOU — really. The Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment happens to be our pick for best bidet; it’s easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

Up to 30% off sitewide

Gravity Blankets Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ Valentine’s Day sale. Now through Feb. 15, take 30% off mattresses, pillows, duvets and sheets, or pick up the brand’s weighted robe for 25% off.

$279.99 $149.99 at eBay

Refurbished Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds Sony

Snag a refurbished pair of our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re on sale at eBay. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4s were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

$429 $369.98 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 7, you can save on the 45mm GPS version right now on Amazon. This model is down to $369.98 — that’s almost $60 off the list price of $429. But don’t take your time here; there’s no telling when this item will sell out or when the price will go back up.

$108.99 $89.99 with code CNNATAG at Daily Steals

Apple AirTag Apple

Keep track of all your valuables with Apple AirTags, a four-pack of which is now on sale at Daily Steals for $89.99 with code CNNATAG — that’s the lowest price tag we’ve seen for the pack so far. At that price, you can feel good about picking up a pack to attach to your keys, wallet and even your pets. In our full review, we found them to be a great value for those already in the Apple ecosystem, so you should snag a few while they’re on sale.

Up to 40% off sale

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sale items, including a bunch of newly added styles. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, outerwear and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Up to 20% off

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or you just want your entire home to smell nice and nostalgic, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 10% when you buy one item, 15% off two and 20% off three or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.

$348.99 $279.99 with code SBDSCNNSWT at Daily Steals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Daily Steals has a Switch in stock and on sale. Use the exclusive code SBDSCNNSWT to snag one for just $279.99 from the site; that matches the price we saw at Woot! last week (that deal sold out in a matter of hours). And while you’re at it, pick up a few discounted games: Pokemon Shining Pearl and Mario Party Superstars are both down to $39.99 with code SBDSCNNGMS. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal, too, likely won’t last long.

Up to 60% off

Marmot Marmot

A winter storm is poised to hit soon, but even if you’re not preparing for snow, you could probably still use some of this discounted cold-weather gear from Marmot. More than 400 styles, including tons of cozy jackets, are up to 60% off as part of the brand’s End of Season Sale. Just be sure to snag these sale items before they sell out — and the frigid weather hits.

$509.99 $289.99 at Amazon

SanDisk SanDisk

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is our pick for best premium external hard drive, and right now it’s down to $289.99 for 2TB of storage — the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year at $220 off. This SSD boasts ultra-fast read and write speeds, along with backup and open times. Plus, its durable build makes it safe to take with you on the go.