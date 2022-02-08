Beijing (CNN) Teen freestyle skiing sensation Eileen Gu won her first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday in the women's big air competition, sparking ecstatic celebration in the stands and on Chinese media.

She narrowly beat out France's Tess Ledeux, who took silver with a score of 187.50. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won the bronze.

On Tuesday, supporters waved paper Chinese flags and blue Beijing 2022 flags, and erupted into cheers when her score was announced.

Ledeux, who had been leading the competition until the last run when she overbalanced on the landing, sank to the ground in tears after the final result. Gu and Gremaud both knelt on the snowy floor to console her, pulling Ledeux into a hug and rubbing her back.

Gu is one of the most closely-watched athletes at the Games, with hundreds of journalists cramming onto the sidelines during her event. They were joined by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who sat alongside the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. At a hotel within the Olympic bubble, staff were seen crowded around a big TV to watch Gu compete.

The Chinese internet exploded in joy after Gu's victory. The topic dominated searches on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo, where seven of the 10 top trending topics were all about Gu's win. Fans on her Weibo, where she has 2.6 million followers, left more than 90,000 comments in just half an hour after her win.

Related hashtags, such as "Gu Ailing won the gold medal," received more than 300 million views within an hour -- eventually crashing the entire Weibo site due to the massive number of users.

Chinese authorities were also unusually quick to congratulate Gu. "We are glad to hear that Gu Ailing, a Beijing athlete, won a precious gold medal for the Chinese sports delegation and honored for the country with her perfect performance in the final of the women's freestyle ski platform at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," said the Beijing Municipal Government and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Beijing Committee, referring to Gu by her Chinese name.

Gu was born in San Francisco to an American father and Chinese mother. She grew up skiing on the slopes of nearby Lake Tahoe, and had reached her first World Cup podium by the age of 15.

Though she switched to compete for China, it's unclear whether she renounced her American citizenship -- usually a requirement for Chinese naturalization, since the country does not allow dual citizenship. Gu has never publicly commented on the status of her American citizenship, though an article on the official Olympic site referred to her "dual nationality" in January.

At a news conference after her win on Tuesday, reporters asked Gu several times if she was still a US citizen. She dodged answering each time, saying only that she felt American in the US and Chinese in China.

Since joining China's national team, Gu's face has been splashed across magazine covers and billboards in the country. She has landed numerous sponsorships and brand deals, and is fast becoming one of China's hottest young stars -- though her newfound success has also come with increased scrutiny from critics in the West.

Apart from her skiing career, she's also a model, brand ambassador, and was accepted into Stanford University, which she plans to attend in the fall.