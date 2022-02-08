Is that a nuclear plant? The story behind those towers at the Winter Olympics ski jump

Beijing (CNN) Winter Olympians are accustomed to performing their awe-inspiring feats against the backdrop of spectacular snow-capped mountains.

But Beijing's ski jump -- Big Air Shougang -- is drawing attention for its much edgier, urban setting.

Behind the skiers launching themselves off the 60-meter-high (196-foot) ramp are furnaces, tall chimney stacks and cooling towers on the site of a former steel mill that for decades contributed to the Chinese capital's notoriously polluted skies.

The mill, founded in 1919, ceased operations more than 15 years ago, as part of efforts to clear the air in the capital ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

That left a large stretch of prime city center land, ripe for rehabilitation and regeneration, says engineering and design company ARUP, which transformed the site into a bustling hub for tourism and art exhibitions.

A view of the big air slope for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at Shougang Industrial Park.

Nicholas Goepper of Team United States during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification.