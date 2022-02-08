Indonesia crocodile finally freed from tire after six years

(Reuters) An elusive Indonesian crocodile, which has swum around with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years, has finally been freed by an animal lover on the island of Sulawesi.

The roughly four-meter (13.12 feet) crocodile had generated sympathy among some residents in the city of Palu who feared the tire might eventually choke the reptile as it grew in size.

But it had proved very difficult to capture. At one point, an Australian crocodile wrangler attempted to free the reptile but was unsuccessful.

"I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here, but they were scared," said local resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians uses one name.

He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log and using live chickens and ducks as bait.

