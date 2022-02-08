Haitian Prime Minister involved in planning the President's assassination, says judge who oversaw case

CNN Exclusive: Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) In early September, a dozen heavily armed members of an elite team of Haitian law enforcement sat quietly in several undercover vehicles in the capital of Port-au-Prince, the stillness of the night pierced only by the occasional motorcycle passing by.

The veteran officers had all gone after high-profile targets before -- oligarchs, drug traffickers, gang leaders, even politicians.

But this operation felt different, according to extensive conversations CNN had with two sources involved in its planning.

This time, if they successfully executed their mission, the sources said it would change the trajectory of an entire nation by helping investigators prove their country's prime minister was connected to an assassination.

Roughly two months earlier, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in the presidential residence.

More than two dozen armed men swarmed the president's compound where they encountered little to no resistance from security forces there to protect the president.

Moïse was shot 12 times and killed. His wife, Martine Moïse, was also shot multiple times but survived.

The man in charge of organizing the assassination squad, according to Haitian authorities, was a former Haitian anti-corruption official named Joseph Felix Badio, who was on the run.

But on that early September night, those undercover officers thought they knew exactly where Badio would be: at a meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, inside his official residence in the capital.

A confidential informant had told the officers that Henry would meet with Badio that night. Since the assassination, the pair had already met twice in-person, according to investigators.

For weeks, Haitian investigators believed that Henry himself was involved in both the planning of the assassination and a subsequent cover-up.

A private meeting between Henry and one of the top suspects in the case, they believed, would help connect those dots.

The plan was to arrest Badio when he left the house and then, at a later date and with proof of the meeting in hand, arrest Henry as well.

But Badio never showed up.

Henry stayed inside all night, and after sunrise, the officers decided to abandon their mission.

Investigators told CNN they later learned that word of the would-be raid had leaked. Badio and Henry had been tipped off, they said, so the pair called it off.

The failed raid is just one example of Haitian investigators being thwarted in their attempts to investigate the assassination of the president.

Multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN one man lies at the center of much of that obstruction: Ariel Henry. We are not identifying them for security reasons.

"Henry is at the center of everything. All he has done since taking over as PM is obstruct (the investigation) and f**k us over." a Haitian investigator

Those sources say they have laid out a series of questionable actions that, they say, detail the Prime Minister's alleged involvement in the assassination: both in plotting Moïse's death and in helping orchestrate the subsequent cover-up. And, when two of the top judicial authorities sought potential charges against him, they were fired.

"Henry is at the center of everything," one investigator told CNN. "All he has done since taking over as PM is obstruct (the investigation) and f**k us over."

CNN's calls to Henry have not been returned, although he has previously denied any involvement in the assassination.

The Prime Minister has often described solving the murder case as a personal mission.

"Nothing. Absolutely nothing. No political maneuver, no media campaign, no distraction can deter me from this goal to bring justice for President Moïse," Henry told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Judge: 'Ariel is connected ... to the mastermind'

The official case looking into the assassination is still proceeding in Haiti, but practically, it is all but dead. It has produced no new arrests, no new suspects or any evidence since August but technically, it continues.

Dozens of suspects arrested in the first few weeks after the assassination are still being held in a Haitian prison. None of them have been formally charged.

Until recently, Judge Garry Orélien was the top judicial official in Haiti overseeing the case.

In a recording taken in the fall of 2021, when he was still presiding over the investigation, Orélien makes his views on Henry's involvement very clear.

"Ariel (Henry) is connected and friends with the mastermind of the assassination. They planned it with him. Ariel is a prime suspect of Jovenel Moïse's assassination, and he knows it," Orélien said in the recording, obtained exclusively by CNN.

CNN has verified the recording by comparing it to other known recordings of Orélien and through extensive conversations CNN has had with him, as well as from voice messages. Orélien did not know he was being recorded.

"I don't recall talking to anyone about the case in great detail," said Orélien when asked about the recording. "Lots of people are trying to influence the case and I will not play their game."