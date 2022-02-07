A woman falls to her death after a drawbridge in Florida opens as she attempted to cross

(CNN) Authorities in West Palm Beach, Florida, are investigating the death of a bicyclist who fell to her death from a drawbridge as it opened.

The victim was seen walking her bicycle on the sidewalk portion of the Royal Park Bridge, which connects West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles.

According to police, the woman was within 10 feet of the end of the elevated portion of the bridge when it began to rise.

A male bystander on a skateboard, who was several feet away from the victim on the fixed part of the bridge, unsuccessfully attempted to grab the woman, who was holding on to the railing. She lost her grip, falling five to six stories below the bridge onto a concrete landing Jachles said.

As of Monday afternoon, police have not yet been able to identify the woman. She did not have identification on her, according to Jachles. He described her as an older woman and possibly a West Palm Beach resident.

