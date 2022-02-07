Texas National Guard soldier dies after a firearm discharged accidentally

(CNN) A Texas National Guard soldier has died in a non-mission-related incident in the town of Brackettville, the Guard announced Monday.

The soldier was assigned to Operation Lone Star, a state-led effort in response to migrant crossings at the border with Mexico. Bracketville is about 30 miles from the border town of Del Rio, Texas.

The soldier was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the top general for the Texas Military Department (TMD), said in a statement. "We are focused on supporting the Soldier's family and are providing all available resources."

The soldier died from an accidental firearm discharge, according to the TMD.

Read More