What Minneapolis' current no-knock warrant policy really says

(CNN) An officer from a Minneapolis SWAT team shot a man to death while serving a Wednesday morning warrant in connection with a homicide investigation, and though the man who they shot was armed, he was not the target of the warrant, attorneys and police say.

The shooting by an officer on the SWAT team, which keyed into the apartment and appeared to announce their presence about the time they crossed into the apartment, in a city that came to represent ground zero for the police reform movement, raised questions from the man's family and others about the city's warrant policy. Video released by the police begins with the officer keying into the apartment.

In total, 14 seconds of real time video was released by the city. From the limited amount of video the city released, it's not clear how they approached the apartment or how they reacted after the shooting.

Demonstrators hold photos of Amir Locke during a rally in protest of his killing, outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 5, 2022.

It's not clear what is contained in the warrant, and Minneapolis officials have said the totality of circumstances leading to their officer shooting Locke are now under investigation by the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. CNN has not obtained a copy of the warrant, which is currently under seal.

Interim Minneapolis police chief Amelia Huffman said at a Thursday news conference "both a knock and no-knock search warrant were obtained" for three locations within the building where the officer shot the man, but she did not elaborate.

