NYPD investigating 3 weekend incidents in Brooklyn as possible hate crimes

(CNN) Officers with the New York City Police Department's hate crimes unit are investigating three incidents in Brooklyn over the weekend that have drawn the attention of Mayor Eric Adams.

Two Jewish men were assaulted on Friday and a swastika was painted on a school bus Sunday, police said. In a statement on Twitter , Adams said that "hatred won't be tolerated in our city and that "Anti-Semitic acts of violence are an attack on every New Yorker and they will be met with the force of the entire city."

In the first incident, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old Jewish man was attacked at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue, police said. There were no injuries reported.

A few minutes later, another man was attacked from behind as he walked in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. Surveilance footage provided by the NYPD, shows the 24-year-old man walking along a street when he is attacked from behind.

The suspect appears to run in the opposite direction after striking the man, the video shows. Police said the victim, who was dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing, reported pain in his face.

