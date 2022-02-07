Covid-19 cases are one-third of the peak 3 weeks ago. Here's where the US stands on other metrics

(CNN) The Omicron wave of Covid-19 cases has receded significantly in the US over the past few weeks, but more people are dying each day from the contagious illness than died during the peak of the Delta wave last summer.

The mixed metrics on Covid have created a contrasting, roses-and-thorns situation for Americans. Cases are declining and the burden on hospitals is lessening even as more than 2,400 people have died every day over the past seven days.

The US is now averaging just over 290,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University . That's a higher daily total than in any previous wave of Covid-19, but it's a steep drop from just a few weeks ago.

Cases now are a third of what they were three weeks ago, when the total peaked at about 800,000 new cases per day.