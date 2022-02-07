California's indoor mask mandate will end next week for vaccinated people, governor says

(CNN) Citing a 65% drop in Covid-19 cases since the peak of the Omicron surge, California will end its statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals next week, nearly two years after it was first implemented, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

"On February 15, California's statewide indoor mask requirement will expire. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings," he said. Less than 20% of the state's population remain unvaccinated, according to data from the state health department.

California was among the first states to require face coverings in public places, which has been in effect since June 2020.

Counties with stricter rules such as Los Angeles and much of the Bay Area may still keep the mandates in place.

The easing of the mandate goes into effect two days after the state hosts the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.