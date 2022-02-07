An 8-year-old boy snuck a book he wrote on a library shelf. There are more than 100 people waiting to check it out

(CNN) An imaginative boy who loves comic books now has a graphic novel of his own on the shelves of his local library.

Dillon Helbig, 8, wrote a Christmas book and snuck it into the library's stacks in Boise, Idaho, his family said. When a librarian saw it, the staff decided to catalog the book.

"He put the book together in like four days," his father, Alex Helbig, told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "With him putting it in the library, we weren't surprised that he did anything like that. ... When he wants to do make something happen, he makes something happen."

There were 135 people waiting to check out the book as of Monday morning, said librarian Paige Beach, who works at the Lake Hazel Branch of the Ada Community Library. If each person keeps the book for the maximum time of two weeks, that means a wait time of about five years.

Dillon is no stranger to writing his own books. His father said the second-grader has written 5- to 10-page comic books, but this was by far his biggest project.

