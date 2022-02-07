Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva competes in the team event on Monday, February 7. She became the first female skater to ever land a quadruple jump at the Olympics.
From left, Hungarian speed skater Shaolin Sándor Liu gets tangled up with China's Ren Ziwei after crossing the finish line of the men's 1,000m short track final. Liu crossed the finish line first but Ren was awarded the gold medal after Liu was given a yellow card and two penalties for illegally changing lanes and causing contact with Ren.
Canada's Makena Hodgson slides during the women's singles luge on February 7.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin falls during the giant slalom on February 7. Shiffrin won gold in the event four years ago in South Korea.
Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst (center) celebrates on the podium after winning the 1,500m race. The 35-year-old became the first athlete to win an individual gold medal in five separate Olympics.
Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold competes in the 15km biathlon on February 7.
Volunteers wave flags during a medal ceremony on February 7.
Canadian hockey player Brianne Jenner, left, faces off against the Russian Olympic Committee's Oxana Bratishcheva during a preliminary round game on February 7. The game was delayed for an hour for what was believed to be a Covid-19 issue. When the teams finally played, they wore masks under their cages.
Canada's Emily Dickson competes in the 15km biathlon on February 7.
American figure skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier perform during the team event on February 7.
Teen skiing sensation Eileen Gu competes in big air qualification on February 7. Gu was born in the United States and her father is American, but in 2019 she decided that she would compete for China, where her mother was born.
Russian speedskater Elena Sokhryakova skates past medical personnel as she warms up for the 1,500-meter race on February 7.
Switzerland's Beat Feuz kicks one of his skis in the air after finishing his downhill run on February 7. He won the gold, Switzerland's first in these Olympics. Feuz won a silver and a bronze at the 2018 Winter Games.
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air