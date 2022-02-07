Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

The best photos of the Beijing Winter Olympics
The best photos of the Beijing Winter Olympics
Canada's Makena Hodgson slides during the women's singles luge on February 7.
Norway's Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold competes in the 15km biathlon on February 7.
Volunteers wave flags during a medal ceremony on February 7.
Canada's Emily Dickson competes in the 15km biathlon on February 7.
American figure skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier perform during the team event on February 7.
Russian speedskater Elena Sokhryakova skates past medical personnel as she warms up for the 1,500-meter race on February 7.
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air