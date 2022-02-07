Pregnant women are less likely to impact their children's weight than previously believed

(CNN) A pregnant woman's body mass index has less of an influence on her child's BMI than previously believed, according to a new study. BMI is a measure that uses height and weight data to track changes in weight.

mother's weight when she was pregnant, found the study published in the journal Children with a high BMI , measuring 25 or higher, were more likely to be overweight or obese due to environmental factors rather than theirmother's weight when she was pregnant, found the study published in the journal BMC Medicine

Environmental factors include anything that makes children eat more and exercise less, said study author Tom Bond, senior research associate at the University of Bristol and visiting researcher at Imperial College London.

Researchers used data collected in the Children of the 90s and Born in Bradford longitudinal studies to analyze the BMI of participants at birthweight, 1 year and 4 years old. Additionally, BMI was analyzed in only Children of the 90s participants at ages 10 and 15.

Children of the 90s is a long-term research group beginning with over 14,000 pregnant women recruited in the early 1990s. Born in Bradford is a research program that analyzes health data of over 30,000 people in Bradford, United Kingdom.

