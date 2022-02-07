Jordan Spieth says he's glad he 'didn't fall off' cliff after hitting 'life and death' shot

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 10:00 AM ET, Mon February 7, 2022

Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Then there are the cliffs ...
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Then there are the cliffs ...
Hide Caption
3 of 10
As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Spieth&#39;s drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Spieth's drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&quot;I&#39;ve never had a life and death situation on a shot before,&quot; said Spieth after his round.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
"I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before," said Spieth after his round.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;I thought I wouldn&#39;t really have nerves the rest of the day after that one,&quot; added Spieth.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
"I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one," added Spieth.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;I&#39;m glad I finished the round and didn&#39;t fall off that cliff,&quot; quipped Spieth after his round.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
"I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff," quipped Spieth after his round.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after the US golfer made his putt on the eighth green to salvage a par.
Photos: Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life
Spieth and caddie Michael Greller hug after the US golfer made his putt on the eighth green to salvage a par.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
jordan spieth veiwspebbe beachjordan spieth cliff shot 1jordan spieth cliff shot 5jordan spieth cliff shot 2jordan spieth cliff shot 7jordan spieth cliff shot 4jordan spieth cliff shot 3jordan spieth cliff shot 6jordan spieth cliff shot 8

(CNN)Jordan Spieth's knack of salvaging an errant shot has become a trademark of his game.

The three-time major winner took those recovery skills to another level at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Saturday's third round in what proved to be a bit of a cliffhanger.
After his drive on the par-four eighth hole landed precariously near the edge of a cliff, rather than taking a drop to move his ball -- that would have cost a shot -- Spieth decided to take it on.
    Harold Varner III sinks monster eagle putt on final hole to win the 2022 Saudi International
    Harold Varner III sinks monster eagle putt on final hole to win the 2022 Saudi International
    He addressed and readdressed the ball a few times, adjusting his footing to ensure his stance was stable.
      And despite the almost 70-foot drop just inches in front of him, Spieth connected cleanly with the ball, quickly moving himself back from the edge of the cliff as soon as he'd made contact.
        Read More
        After playing the shot, Spieth could be heard on TV cameras saying to his caddie Michael Greller: "That was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I've ever hit in my life."

        'Awfully close'

          Perhaps understandably Spieth was still talking about that cliffhanger moment after he'd finished his round.
          "I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff on eight," Spieth said in an interview with CBS.
          "It was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I've ever hit. Like Michael (Greller) said afterwards: 'I should have grabbed the ball and thrown it in the water' because he was trying to get me not to hit it. I was like: 'Michael, please don't walk up there' because then he would've seen definitely not to hit it.
          Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos
          "It was awfully close. I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before. So I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one."
            Remarkably, Spieth was able to salvage a par from the hole, with the perilous shot landing just over the green. From there, he was able to chip onto the green and roll home a 10-foot par for par.
            Spieth is known for taking on shots from awkward lies. A clip of him hitting an almost vertical shot at the Ryder Cup last year -- after which, he almost ran into Lake Michigan -- went viral.