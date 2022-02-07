(CNN) A finish to a golf tournament doesn't get more dramatic than Sunday's Saudi International.

As much as 92-feet from the hole, off the front of the green and a shot behind leader Bubba Watson, it looked like Harold Varner III's opportunity to win had slipped away.

A par would mean Watson wins . A birdie would take it to a playoff. An eagle, while improbable, would give Varner the win.

With his trusty putter in hand, Varner went to work as if he was a magician.

The US golfer's winding, weaving putt traversed the immaculate green, before slowly dropping into the hole and sparking scenes of jubilant celebration.

Read More