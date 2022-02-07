Cliffhanger: Photos of US golfer Jordan Spieth hitting the most 'nerve-wracking shot' of his life

Pebble Beach Golf Links is renowned for its spectacular views. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

As well as a spectacular view of the sea, there are golden sandy beaches to admire. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Then there are the cliffs ... Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

As Jordan Spieth discovered when he played his second shot on the eighth hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

Spieth's drive on the par-four eighth hole had landed precariously near the edge of the cliff. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

"I've never had a life and death situation on a shot before," said Spieth after his round. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

"I thought I wouldn't really have nerves the rest of the day after that one," added Spieth. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

Spieth salvaged a par from the hole, with his cliff shot landing just over the green. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T

"I'm glad I finished the round and didn't fall off that cliff," quipped Spieth after his round. Kent Horner/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for AT&T