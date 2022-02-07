Love and deals are in the air. If saving money on jewelry, flowers and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than our list of the best sales happening as Valentine’s Day approaches. Get ready to fall in love with lower prices on tons of new brands and products listed below.

Flowers

• 1-800 Flowers: The famed bouquet purveyor is offering a range of promos for their biggest holiday.

• From You Flowers: Take 20% off blooms sitewide with code AF20.

• FTD: A $5 discount will automatically applied to your cart

• Plants.com: Use code CNNPLANT to snag 20% off sitewide.

• ProFlowers: Get $5 off your order, plus 20% off on select arrangements with code PROLOVE20.

• Rosepops: Take 20% of your box of Rosepops when you use code CNN20 at checkout.

• Teleflora: Flowers sitewide are 20% off with code AFCJFEB222.

• The Bouqs Co.: Code BOUQSDAY will nab you 30% off through Feb. 8.

• UrbanStems: ​​Take 15% off plants, dried and fresh arrangements at UrbanStems with code CNNSTEMS.

Jewelry

• Blue Nile: A range of stunning styles are up to 50% off with code VDAY22.

• Brilliant Earth: Get a pair of diamond studs for free with a purchase over $1,000.

• Jared: Take 20% off Le Vian jewelry through Feb. 10.

• Jomashop: Save up to 75% on jewelry, watches and more accessories.

• Kay Jewelers: Everything at the jewelry retailer is up to 50% off.

• Kendra Scott: Snag 20% off fine jewelry when you purchase two or more items.

• With Clarity: Take 10% off gemstone rings, natural and lab diamond earrings and necklaces with code CNN10, and 20% off preset diamond rings with code CNN20.

• Verlas: Use code UNLOCKYOURLOVE15 for 15% off fine jewelry sitewide.

• Zales: Everything at Zales is 25% off ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Chocolates and other sweets

• 1-800 Baskets: A range of giftable baskets are on sale — and will arrive in time for the holiday.

• Cookies by Design: Take 15% off Valentine’s Day collections with code SWEET.

• Ghirardelli: Go all out with discounted baskets filled with a variety of chocolate-y treats.

• Godiva: Dig into a box of truffles for less at the chocolatier’s Valentine’s Day sale.

• Harry & David: Buy one basket of delicious treats, get another for half off with code BOGO50.

• M&Ms: The iconic candy brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code ALL4FUN20.

• Shari’s Berries: Take 10% off your chocolate-covered strawberry order with code 10TODAY.

Intimates

• Bare Necessities: Take up to 40% off top bra brands including Wacoal, Natori and more.

• Savage x Fenty: Get two bras for $29, plus 50% off styles sitewide.

• ThirdLove: Get up to 30% off the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection plus free two-day shipping on orders over $150.

• Tommy John: Snag $20 off orders of $100 or more through Feb. 9.

More Valentine’s Day deals

• Bed Bath & Beyond: The major home retailer is taking 20% off select cooking tools, including heart-shaped waffle makers.

• Birthdate Co.: Take ​​15% off candles sitewide with code VDAY15 through Feb. 8.

• Carter’s: Baby apparel is up to 50% off at the Semi-Annual Baby Love Sale.

• Chewy: Show your furry friends some love with savings on Goody Boxes for dogs and cats.

• Ebay: A variety of brand-name home and fashion items are an extra 15% off with code VDAY15OFF.

• Eight Sleep: Save $150 on the Pod mattress and $50 on a mattress cover, plus 20% off accessories.

• Fossil: Already on-sale handbags, wallets, watches and more are an extra 40% off.

• Gravity Blankets: Comfy duvets, pillows, sleep masks and even a weighted robe are up to 30% off.

• Homesick: Save 10% when you buy one candle, 15% off two and 20% off three or more from the Valentine’s Day collection.

• Kohl’s: Take up to 75% off select Valentine’s Day gifts, plus an extra 20% off with code SAVINGS.

• Monos: Prep for your next trip with 20% off luggage, 15% off accessories and 10% off bags and clothing.

• Nest Bedding: Take 15% off sitewide with code VDAYSALE.

• Shutterfly: Use code CNNDAYS to take an additional 5% off sidewide sales, plus a free 8x8 photo book with your purchase.

• Stojo: Save 15% on the Yours & Mine bundle from the collapsible cup brand.

• Tushy: Snag our pick for best bidet for 14% off with code IFARTYOU.

• Yana Sleep: Use code CNN20 for 20% off the brand’s ultra comfy body pillow.