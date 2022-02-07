So we know the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL championship game on Feb. 13. But for foodie fans, the real question is which dish scores more points: Ohio’s famous style of chili or California’s renowned burritos?

Let your party guests decide during the big game by ordering some of the best dishes both cities have to offer from Goldbelly, a website that assists local restaurants in shipping their food anywhere in the nation. No matter who you root for, ordering great food from your favorite eateries is always a championship-worthy win.

Food for Cincinnati Bengals fans

Skyline Chili Cincinnati Chili Dinner Kit Goldbelly

Since 1949, Skyline has served its iconic chili made with Greek spices, piled over spaghetti and topped with cheddar or as a killer topping for hot dogs. This kit comes with two cans of Skyline chili, Barber’s 1833 cheddar cheese, a package of Rustichella spaghetti, a bottle of DLM spicy brown mustard and eight DLM uncured beef hot dogs. Tip: Save $15 on your first order when you submit your email address.

Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6 Pints Goldbelly

The Bengals haven’t been in the fight for the Lombardi trophy since 1988, but that’s nothing compared to how long Graeter’s has been serving up Cincinnati’s favorite ice cream. From its beginnings in 1870, the shop has been dishing handcrafted flavors using the world’s only French pot freezer. Through Goldbelly, select your six favorite flavors (black cherry chocolate chip, s’mores, butter pecan and lemon sorbet among them), and consider dessert a done deal.

Butter Maid Bakery Peanut Butter Buckeyes, 8-Pack Goldbelly

No visit to Ohio is complete without indulging in a Buckeye or two (or 10). These chocolate-covered peanut butter fudge balls named after the state tree are from one of the Midwest’s longest-operating bakeries and come eight to a box.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice “Taste of Mikey’s” Pizza, Dessert and Sauce Kit Goldbelly

With five locations in Columbus and one in Cincinnati, Mikey’s serves New York-style pizza that’s become a late-night must. Feeding six to eight, this kit includes eight giant pizza slices (two each of cheese with basil, mushroom with roasted garlic, pepperoni and spicy pepperoni), a bottle of dipping sauce (choose from garlic or “Unicorn,” a smoky/tangy/creamy concoction) and four Unicorn bars (a glittery, gooey, fruity Rice Krispie treat).

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus Bahama Mama & Knockwurst Sausage Jumbo Pack Goldbelly

With a meatpacking house dating back to 1886 and a restaurant opened in 1967 (it’s on the National Register of Historic Places), Schmidt’s is synonymous with great Ohio sausage. You’ll get approximately 15 links of the fully cooked Bahama Mama, voted the official food of Columbus, which features beef and pork and Schmidt’s secret spices, while the knockwurst, also 15 links or so, comes with a hint of garlic.

Food for Los Angeles Rams fans

Burritos La Palma Choose Your Own 12-Pack Goldbelly

Deemed Southern California’s best flour tortilla by OC Weekly, Burritos La Palma offers up tasty burritos served crisp and golden brown with fresh salsa. Ready to spotlight them at your game day party? Goldbelly’s 12-pack allows you to choose four beef, bean and cheese or slow-braised shredded beef and cheese ($7 more). Craving more of those handmade tortillas? Order 10 more for an additional $12.

Bludso’s BBQ Mini Trinity BBQ Combo Goldbelly

Barbecue and the big game go together like Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Order a combo from the Los Angeles-based fave serving up Texas-style ‘cue and you’ll receive two pounds of sliced smoked beef brisket, a rack of pork ribs, four Texas hot links and a choice of mild or hot barbecue sauce–enough to feed six to eight football fans.

Homeboy Bakery Assorted Chewy Cookies, 24 Pack Goldbelly

Part of a Los Angeles nonprofit and established in 1988 by Father Gregory Boyle, Homeboy Bakery whips up delicious cakes, cookies and baked goods while supporting a worthy cause. This package of two dozen cookies serves eight to 10 and includes eight each of double chocolate chip, white chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. Score!

Kogi BBQ x Field Roast Vegan “Stadium Dog” Hot Dog Kit Goldbelly

Can’t make it to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the title match? Bring a little LA to you with this Kogi hot dog kit. Known for Mexican and Korean fusion, Kogi’s “Home Run” vegan ballpark dog is topped with slaw, cilantro-lime relish and roja, verde and naranja salsas, plus roasted sesame seeds and dairy-free cheese. You get six vegan dogs and buns, a pack of vegan cheese shreds and slaw, a pack of chopped onion and cilantro mix, vegan Kogi sauce and vinaigrette, sesame seeds, two limes and some Kogi swag (stickers, pins and a lookbook cookbook). How LA is that?

Poutine Brothers Classic Poutine Kit Goldbelly

Stop by the Poutine Brother’s much-lauded food truck and you’ll soon be craving another order of the company’s new twists on the Canadian favorite. Your big game party guests will swoon when you bring out a big dish of classic poutine — enough to serve 10 to 12. The kit includes french fries, gravy and cheese curds, with the option to add extra fries, curds and gravy for an extra fee. Beauty, eh?

More game day food finds

Guy Fieri Guy’s BBQ Trash Can Nachos Goldbelly

Ready to move your bash to Flavortown? Order up TV chef/host Guy Fieri’s ultimate comfort food, Trash Can Nachos, for a serious party touchdown. Each kit features a can, tortilla chips, cheddar, cheese sauce, black beans, barbecue sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro and pickled red onions. Wanna kick it up even more? Add on the Caliente Margaritas Kit (includes three bottles of mix, plus a lime, cilantro, jalapeno and spicy rim salt) for $26 (serves six).

Anchor Bar Buffalo Wings, 50-Pack Goldbelly

Is a football party really a party without chicken wings? Whether you’re a Bills fan or not, go right to the source with 50 wings from Buffalo, New York’s Anchor Bar, founded in 1935, where Buffalo wings got their start. This pack serves five to eight and you can choose from medium, hotter or extreme heat and add wing sauce for an additional charge.

Pat’s King of Steaks Original Philly Cheesesteak, 4-Pack Goldbelly

So, the Eagles lost in the wild-card game. Philadelphia fans still have their beloved city’s cheesesteak to brag about. And no matter who you root for, you’ll score serious party points when you serve the iconic sandwich from Pat’s to guests on Feb. 13. This kit serves four to six and features four fully assembled Philly cheesesteaks along with a pouch of Cheese Whiz (choose from “Wit” or “Wit-Out” onions and from Cheese Whiz, American or Provolone cheese).

The Goddess and Grocer Game Day Football Cupcakes, 8-Pack Goldbelly

Bears fans may be familiar with Debbie Sharpe’s Australian-style cafe, The Goddess & Grocer, but you don’t have to be from Chicago to appreciate the former music industry caterer’s football-themed chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. One word: Yum.