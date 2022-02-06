Texas man suspected of killing 4 people, including a child, before taking his own life, police say

(CNN) A 41-year-old man is suspected of killing four people including a 4-year-old child, authorities in Corsicana, Texas, said.

Three other people were wounded in the shootings, which happened at two separate locations, police said.

Corsicana police responded to a 911 call saying that a gunman had killed members of his family early Saturday morning. Officers found two people dead at the scene. Two additional gunshot victims were found on the property and they were transported to a hospital.

Police identified the deceased as 68-year-old William "Bill" Mimms, stepfather to the suspect, and 61-year-old Connie Mimms, the suspect's mother. The names and conditions of the injured were not immediately disclosed.

