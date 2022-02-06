An off-duty New York officer was shot in the foot Saturday, officials said. He's the second off-duty NYPD officer to be shot in the past week

(CNN) An off-duty New York Police Department officer was shot in the foot Saturday in West Harlem, becoming the second off-duty NYPD officer to be shot in the past week.

In Saturday's incident, the off-duty officer was shot as he exited a community center at the Manhattanville housing development around 4:30 p.m. after attending a vigil "for a very revered community member who passed away," NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Maddrey said during a news conference.

Two people were seen opening fire and it does not appear the off-duty officer fired his weapon in response, Maddrey said. No suspects have been arrested.

The off-duty officer began to feel pain in his left foot as he provided descriptions of the suspects to responding NYPD officers, and it was discovered he'd been shot, Maddrey said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Police added that it appears the shooting may be connected to a dispute that happened in the lobby of the community center approximately two hours prior to the shooting. The officer does not appear to have been involved in the dispute.

