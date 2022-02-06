A slot machine in Las Vegas malfunctioned and didn't tell a tourist they won. The gaming board tracked them down

(CNN) A tourist in Las Vegas hit the jackpot on a slot machine last month, but he was never informed due to a malfunction in the machine, according to gaming officials.

By the time the error was noticed, casino personnel were unable to identify the man, who was from out of state. The gaming board took on an exhaustive search to make sure the man would be awarded his prize.

The jackpot winner was determined to be Taylor, a tourist from Arizona.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," said James Taylor, chief of the board's enforcement division, in the news release.

"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," Taylor said.

Robert Taylor was already back home when he was notified of his winnings last week, according to the release. Gaming officials said that he will return to Vegas to collect his overdue prize.