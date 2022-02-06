She sent her husband to the store for a precooked chicken. He wound up winning $100K

Later that night, after the family finished their delicious chicken dinner, the man decided to scratch his ticket. He immediately realized he won, but wasn't sure how much.

"I thought, at least I won $10 and I'll get my money back," he said. To make sure, he scanned the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app on his phone, which revealed the prize was $100,000.

"He let out a line of words that our kids are not used to hearing," his wife told lottery officials. "They thought he was upset."

However, it wasn't long before they were all celebrating.

The lucky family claimed their prize on January 28 at the lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

While there, the family told lottery officials how they plan to spend the money: a summer vacation, paying down debt, home repairs and maybe even a new TV.