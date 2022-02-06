Coast Guard rescues 10 Cuban migrants aboard sinking vessel off Florida Coast

(CNN) Ten Cuban migrants aboard a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast Thursday, according to the US Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crew first spotted the migrants roughly 40 miles off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet Saturday.

The migrants did not have life jackets or safety equipment aboard the vessel, Capt. Shawn Koch the commanding officer of Air Station Miami, said in a tweet

"If the air crew hadn't found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night," Koch said.

Six of the migrants were repatriated to Cuba, according to a Coast Guard tweet.

Read More