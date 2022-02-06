(CNN) Move aside Joe Burrow, the true franchise star of the Cincinnati Bengals is rolling towards Super Bowl LVI -- get ready for 'The Cart.'

More commonly found in high-school classrooms, the Bengals' three-tiered metal cart went viral in October after being wheeled out for media conferences.

The contraption was initially used by the Bengals to conduct interviews outdoors as a result of Covid-19 restrictions with journalists placing microphones, recorders or phones on the cart.

Like all true sporting comeback stories, the improvised mic stand was initially mocked before becoming a beloved in-joke of the Bengals team and fans.

It even has its own unofficial Twitter account , further reinforcing affection for the cart by running a campaign of support for local Cincinnati charities in the run up to the Super Bowl on February 13.

