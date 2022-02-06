(CNN) The Miami Dolphins announced Sunday night the hiring of Mike McDaniel as the team's head coach, replacing Brian Flores, who was fired after the regular season wrapped and later initiated a class-action lawsuit against the league alleging racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

McDaniel, 38, was most recently the offensive coordinator of San Francisco 49ers, which advanced to the NFC championship game this season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

Since joining the 49ers in 2017, he served as the team's run game coordinator and run game specialist, according to the team's website, and earlier was part of the coaching staff of the Atlanta Falcons' squad in the 2016-17 season that advanced to Super Bowl LI.

McDaniel is also multiracial, making him the first head coach of color hired this cycle.

Flores, who is Black, sued the Dolphins organization earlier this week along with the NFL and two other NFL teams alleging racial discrimination.

