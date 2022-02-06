Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Top 15 athletes to watch

(CNN) The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is the second Games to take place during the coronavirus pandemic, after Tokyo 2020 last summer.

Eileen Gu, People's Republic of China

Eileen Gu celebrates after her final run in the women's ski superpipe final on the Dew Tour on December 17, 2021.

Between being offered a place at Stanford University to becoming the first Chinese athlete to win the superpipe and slopestyle events at the X Games in 2021, the 18-year-old freestyle skier is one of the teen prodigies hoping to claim gold for hosts China at this year's Winter Games.

She'll be competing in the women's freeski halfpipe, women's freeski slopestyle and the women's freeski big air events.

Kamila Valieva, Russian Olympic Committee

The ROC's Kamila Valieva in a training session at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 2, 2022.

At the age of 15, figure skater Kamila Valieva has already broken her own world record . She became the first women's athlete to smash the 90-point barrier in the short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in January. "Gliding on the ice and the speed are awesome," she said of figure skating, according to the Olympics website

Valieva is scheduled to participate in the women's single skating event, and has already been in action in the team event, with the 15-year-old winning the women's short program in qualification with 90.18 points.

After the second day of the three-day competition, the ROC have 45 points, three ahead of the USA team, which had led on Saturday.

"I was a little nervous going into the competition, but once I got to the ice, I skated well. I was in control of my program and showed the result I wanted," said Valieva after the women's short program.

"I had so much energy going into the end of this short program. I'm skating for my grandmother (who) passed away."

Mikaël Kingsbury, Canada

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury trains during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Moguls ahead of Beijing 2022.

Aside from clinching gold in the men's moguls event at PyeongChang 2018, Kingsbury has won the most medals of any male participant ever at the Freestyle World Championships.

He's set to compete in the men's moguls event at Beijing 2022.

Chloe Kim, United States

Chloe Kim on a warm-up run before competing in the women's snowboard superpipe final of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain.

It seems Chloe Kim was destined for Olympic glory, having started snowboarding at the age of four.

The story goes that her father immigrated from South Korea to the US with $800 in hand, later giving up his job to support his daughter's snowboarding ambitions.

"My parents put everything into me and my career, I guess, and it worked out, and I'm so thankful every day," she told CNN Sport's Don Riddell last year.

Kim was 17 years old when she won the women's halfpipe event at PyeongChang 2018, making her the youngest woman to earn an Olympic gold medal in snowboarding.

She's scheduled to compete in the women's halfpipe event at this year's Games.

Ireen Wüst, Netherlands

Ireen Wüst of the Netherlands competes in the 1,000m Ladies ISU World Cup Speed Skating race on January 31, 2021 in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

A legend of speed skating, Ireen Wüst has revealed her plans to retire from the sport after Beijing 2022, making this year's competition her fifth and final Winter Games, according to the Olympics website

She's the most decorated speed skater in history, having won 11 medals throughout her career. Wüst could add to her stellar tally in the women's 1,000m, women's 1,500m and women's 3,000m speed skating events this year.

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the Men's Free Skating at the 90th All Japan Figure Skating Championships on December 26, 2021.

Having won successive gold medals at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu has won over the hearts and minds of Olympics fans.

Hanyu isn't just going for gold at Beijing 2022 -- where he'll be competing in the men's single skating event and the team event -- he also wants to perform the quad axel.

It's a jump that involves four-and-a-half rotations in the air and has never been completed on competitive ice, according to the Olympics website

"The people are fascinated by his personality, his performance and his charm," Yasuo Saito, vice president of the Japan Olympic Committee at the time, told CNN Sport's Coy Wire in 2018.

Erin Jackson, United States

American Erin Jackson during a speed skating practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

World No. 1 speed skater Erin Jackson's hopes of competing at Beijing 2022 were nearly dashed when she failed to qualify for the 500m during the US Trials in January.

However Jackson received a spot after compatriot Brittany Bowe renounced her place, saying at the time, "No one's more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal."

But in a fortuitous twist, Bowe will still be able to compete in the 500m after the US picked up an extra spot when some countries returned quota slots for the event.

Bowe will also participate in the women's 1,000m and 1,500m events. Even though Jackson has only been speed skating for five years, she's a favorite for gold in the women's 500m and women's 1,000m events.

Benjamin Alexander, Jamaica