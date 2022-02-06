Former CNN Digital Asia Director Marc Lourdes dies, age 40

(CNN) Marc Lourdes, a former director of CNN Digital Worldwide for Asia-Pacific, died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Malaysia on Saturday. He was 40.

Lourdes joined CNN's Hong Kong newsroom in 2016 and soon became a valued leader and friend to colleagues across the region.

He mentored many young journalists, pushing them to strive for ambitious storytelling that made a difference.

During his time at CNN, Lourdes was instrumental in leading the company's digital expansion in Asia and was a fierce defender of the region's importance in the global news agenda.

Lourdes left CNN in 2018 to return home to Malaysia, where he worked as vice president and head of Indian content for satellite television provider Astro. Last October, he joined Tatler as Asia digital content director.

